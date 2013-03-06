Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
BEIJING - MARCH 17: Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys performs on stage during "This Is Us" - Backstreet Boys World Tour Beijing Concert at Wukesong Arena on March 17, 2010 in Beijing, China.
Photo Formats
3067 × 2663 pixels • 10.2 × 8.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 868 pixels • 3.3 × 2.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 434 pixels • 1.7 × 1.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.