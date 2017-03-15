Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
BEIJING - JANUARY 31: The Indian Bollywood Film Star Song and Dance Troupe perform on stage during Indian Music and Dance Show at Beijing Exhibition Theater on January 31, 2010 in Beijing, China.
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

45688993

Stock Photo ID: 45688993

BEIJING - JANUARY 31: The Indian Bollywood Film Star Song and Dance Troupe perform on stage during Indian Music and Dance Show at Beijing Exhibition Theater on January 31, 2010 in Beijing, China.

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 4608 × 3168 pixels • 15.4 × 10.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 688 pixels • 3.3 × 2.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 344 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

T

testing