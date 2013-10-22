Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
BEIJING - FEBRUARY 15: Actors of the Northern Kunqu Opera Troupe perform the famous love comedy "Romance of the Western Chamber" at the Mei Lan Fang Theatre on February 15, 2010, in Beijing, China.
Photo Formats
2324 × 2795 pixels • 7.7 × 9.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
831 × 1000 pixels • 2.8 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
416 × 500 pixels • 1.4 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG