Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
BEIJING - 5 MARCH: close-up of portrait of chairman Mao hanging on 5 March 2010 in Beijing, China. The portrait is exhibited here to honor Mao who lead the war against the Japanese and the Kuomintang
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

48261757

Stock Photo ID: 48261757

BEIJING - 5 MARCH: close-up of portrait of chairman Mao hanging on 5 March 2010 in Beijing, China. The portrait is exhibited here to honor Mao who lead the war against the Japanese and the Kuomintang

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 1854 × 2429 pixels • 6.2 × 8.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 763 × 1000 pixels • 2.5 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 382 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Hung Chung Chih

Hung Chung Chih