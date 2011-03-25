Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
BEIJING - 5 MARCH: close-up of portrait of chairman Mao hanging on 5 March 2010 in Beijing, China. The portrait is exhibited here to honor Mao who lead the war against the Japanese and the Kuomintang
Photo Formats
1854 × 2429 pixels • 6.2 × 8.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
763 × 1000 pixels • 2.5 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
382 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG