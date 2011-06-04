Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Behind the wall of the biggest fortified city of the Netherlands is this very old toll house in the town called Gorinchem. It was built in 1598.
Edit
Beautiful exploration tour through the enchanting Bamberg in Franconia. - Bamberg/Franconia/Bavaria/Germany.
tollhouse in dutch town of gorinchem in the netherlands
MAINCY, FRANCE -1 JULY 2016- Opened in 1661, the Chateau de Vaux-le-Vicomte castle belonged to Nicolas Fouquet, the Superintendent of Finances of French King Louis XIV. It influenced Versailles.
San Francisco war memorial opera house
Castle, Nantes, France
Marien Church Minden, NRW, Germany
Old City Hall for Bamberg on a Bridge over the River Regnitz, Bavaria, Germany.

See more

583744

See more

583744

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2135547527

Item ID: 2135547527

Behind the wall of the biggest fortified city of the Netherlands is this very old toll house in the town called Gorinchem. It was built in 1598.

Formats

  • 5511 × 3679 pixels • 18.4 × 12.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 668 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Hans Viveen

Hans Viveen