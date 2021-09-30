Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2081171536
Before and after. White curd on the tongue. A physician or gastroenterologist examines a man tongue. Patient has poor oral hygiene or a symptom of illness. Symptoms of a latent disease.
A
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
bacteriabacteriumbefore and aftercandidacandidiasiscarecavitycloseupcoatingcurd coatingdentistdiagnosticsdiseasedoctorexaminationfungalfungifungusgastroenterologisthealthhealthcarehospitalhygieneillnessinfectionjawlanguagelatent diseasemanmedical glovemedicinemouthmucosaoralorganplaqueplaque on the tongueroot of the tonguesicknesssignsymptomteeththerapistthrushtonguetreatmentwhitewhite plaqueyeastyellow plaque
Categories: Healthcare/Medical
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist