Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2093252986
Beetroot dish. A portion of salad "Herring under a fur coat" on a white plate.
St Petersburg, Russia
M
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
appetizerbackgroundbeetbeetrootcarrotcelebrationchristmascloseupcookedcookingcuisinedeliciousdietdinnerdisheggfestivefishfish saladfoodfreshgourmetgreenhealthyhomemadeingredientlunchmayonnaisemealnewnew yearorganicpinkplatepotatopotato foodrawredrussiansaladsalted fishsnacksweettabletastytraditionalwhitewinterwoodenyear
Categories: Food and Drink, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist