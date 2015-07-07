Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Beef stroganoff, mushroom and meat ragout with cream sauce, traditional Russian dish, in a skillet, overhead shot on a rustic wooden background
Snack made from okra.
Wuxi style pork ribs - A popular Chinese food
tilapia Fish fried in the dish
Glas bowl with Christmas nut wedges on a bright wooden table
Homemade german Kaiserschmarrn pancake on a white plate, side view. Closeup.
A serving of fried baby crab,a traditional and famous street found isolated over wooden/white background.
Canned tuna fish fillet for salad

See more

1778567291

See more

1778567291

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2126808386

Item ID: 2126808386

Beef stroganoff, mushroom and meat ragout with cream sauce, traditional Russian dish, in a skillet, overhead shot on a rustic wooden background

Formats

  • 3861 × 5792 pixels • 12.9 × 19.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

C

Cook Shoots Food