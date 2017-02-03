Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Beef Rendang is a Minang dish originating from the Minangkabau region in West Sumatra, Indonesia. Rendang has been slow cooked and braised in a coconut milk seasoned with a herb and spice mixture
Edit
Banana Dessert Bread. Selective focus.
Apricot cake baked in foil on a wooden table. tasty pie food photo
fried chicken
Raisins in white bowl or cup. Dried sweet berries.
Korean style Kimchi pancake
Korean style Kimchi pancake
Delicious Mixture pizza Italian food

See more

1531987361

See more

1531987361

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2138027241

Item ID: 2138027241

Beef Rendang is a Minang dish originating from the Minangkabau region in West Sumatra, Indonesia. Rendang has been slow cooked and braised in a coconut milk seasoned with a herb and spice mixture

Formats

  • 7952 × 5304 pixels • 26.5 × 17.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Michaelnero

Michaelnero