Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Beef Rendang is a Minang dish originating from the Minangkabau region in West Sumatra, Indonesia. Rendang has been slow cooked and braised in a coconut milk seasoned with a herb and spice mixture
Edit
Homemade oatmeal cookies with nuts, chocolate chips and sesame. In a wooden bowl. On a wooden background. View from above.
Raisins in white bowl or cup. Dried sweet berries.
Vegetarian cutlets on a plate.
pork stew with herb isolated on white background
Gurmet venison stew with spices in the bowl
Frying Chicken Hearts
fried chicken with chili onion on a brown wooden board

See more

1846983061

See more

1846983061

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2138027239

Item ID: 2138027239

Beef Rendang is a Minang dish originating from the Minangkabau region in West Sumatra, Indonesia. Rendang has been slow cooked and braised in a coconut milk seasoned with a herb and spice mixture

Formats

  • 7952 × 5304 pixels • 26.5 × 17.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Michaelnero

Michaelnero