Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Bee insect fly on blooming flower field, pollination in springtime. Pollen plant natural way in summer. Background nature wild, beauty fresh flora green leaf outdoor grass. No people.
Formats
4925 × 2830 pixels • 16.4 × 9.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 575 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 288 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG