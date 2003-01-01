Images

Bedbug, Cimex lectularius (Hemiptera: Cimicidae), infected and killed by entomopathogenic fungus. Concept of Microbial Control of Insects. Isolated on a white background
Aphids (plant lice, greenflies, blackflies or whiteflies) are among the most destructive insect pests on cultivated plants in temperate regions
Bee. Head and eye. Electron microscope photos. Science
Parasitic ticks, flea, lice, wasps and bees. Electron microscope photos. Science
Mango tree borer, Batocera rufomaculata. Eye. Electronic microscope photo. Science
Beetles, parasitic ticks and parasitic wasps. Insect electron microscope photos

Bedbug, Cimex lectularius (Hemiptera: Cimicidae), infected and killed by entomopathogenic fungus. Concept of Microbial Control of Insects. Isolated on a white background

