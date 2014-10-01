Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Beauty studio portrait of a young and beautiful european woman touching healthy skin, looking at camera, isolated on white background.
High Fashion. Beautiful woman with art paint makeup, creative Dyed hairstyle. Gorgeous blonde girl with styling wavy hair, healthy skin. Young model girl, fashionable make up. Creative Beauty portrait
Attractive beauty young woman portrait, healthy perfect skin. Skincare facial treatment concept
Portrait of beautiful young woman face. Isolated on white background
African girl film effect female model face close up over dark background
Cheerful young woman
Beauty portrait of beautiful young woman touching healthy perfect skin.
Beauty face, young glamour cute fashion model woman, perfect skin, nude makeup, natural lips. Skincare facial treatment concept

See more

1926594656

See more

1926594656

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132038737

Item ID: 2132038737

Beauty studio portrait of a young and beautiful european woman touching healthy skin, looking at camera, isolated on white background.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 7952 × 5304 pixels • 26.5 × 17.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

d.swe

d.swe