Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2089533517
Beauty salon professional pouring oil from a massage candle on the back of his patient.
j
By javi_indy
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
applyingbackbeautifulbeautybedbodycandlecarecaucasiancosmeticscosmetologyfemalegirlhandhealthhealthyindoorsleisurelifestylelyingmassagemassagingmasseurmasseusenaturaloilpamperingpersonpourpouringprettyrelaxrelaxationrelaxingresortsalonskinskincarespatabletherapisttherapytoweltreatmentwellbeingwellnesswhitewomanyoung
Categories: People, Beauty/Fashion
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist