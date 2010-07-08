Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Beauty portrait of happy smiling woman with dark long hair with facial massager in hand on clean fresh skin face on white background isolated
Young fresh asian female fitness model after workout holding a bottle of pure water in hand after exercise isolated on white, Healthy lifestyles concept
A young woman drinking a glass of water
Young asian beauty young woman drinking water
Beautiful young woman applying foundation to face with green egg sponge. Isolated over white backgound. Copy space.
I am all ears
Young brunette girl with moisturizer over isolated background
young attractive asian woman beauty image,sponge,

See more

1773125180

See more

1773125180

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2128891067

Item ID: 2128891067

Beauty portrait of happy smiling woman with dark long hair with facial massager in hand on clean fresh skin face on white background isolated

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Galina Zhigalova

Galina Zhigalova