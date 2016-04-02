Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Beauty portrait of happy smiling woman with dark long hair with facial massager in hand on clean fresh skin face on the white background isolated
Young fresh asian female fitness model after workout holding a bottle of pure water in hand after exercise isolated on white, Healthy lifestyles concept
Woman covering her eye by small heart. Close up. Gray background
A young woman drinking a glass of water
Asian young woman in the room
Young woman over isolated blue background holding a credit card
Image of beautiful brunette woman cleaning ear.
Beauty makeup asian woman smiling closeup. Beautiful young woman applying foundation powder or blush with makeup brush. Isolated on white background.

See more

548553295

See more

548553295

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2128891031

Item ID: 2128891031

Beauty portrait of happy smiling woman with dark long hair with facial massager in hand on clean fresh skin face on the white background isolated

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Galina Zhigalova

Galina Zhigalova