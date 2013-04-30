Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
beauty image of two women with different age, skin and body posing in studio for a body positive photoshooting. Mixed female models in lingerie on colored backgrounds
mother with daughter together posing happy smiling isolated on w
portrait of a happy family in the summer on the nature
Attractive young woman and her cute little daughter with beautiful flowers at home
summer holidays, family, children and people concept - happy mother and child girl with pinwheel toy
Bride With Bridesmaid At Beautiful Beach Wedding
Two happy teen girl after shower
Little girl with flowers kisses her mother

See more

131056118

See more

131056118

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2131635575

Item ID: 2131635575

beauty image of two women with different age, skin and body posing in studio for a body positive photoshooting. Mixed female models in lingerie on colored backgrounds

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6706 × 4473 pixels • 22.4 × 14.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

oneinchpunch

oneinchpunch