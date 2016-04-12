Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
beauty girl portrait, young beautiful woman portrait with clean skin and long red hair, over white studio shot
Attractive brunette girl in casual clothes prays for wellness of family, keeps palms pressed together in praying gesture, saying namaste. Human emotions, gesture concept. Studio shot, pink background
Attractive brunette girl in casual clothes prays for wellness of family, keeps palms pressed together in praying gesture, saying namaste. Human emotions, gesture concept. Studio shot, pink background
Attractive brunette girl in casual clothes prays for wellness of family, keeps palms pressed together in praying gesture, saying namaste. Studio shot, pink background. Mock up copy space
Young chinese woman isolated whining and crying disconsolately.
Beautiful Casual Korean Woman Casual and Beautiful Asian Women
Portrait of a young woman has a good idea
Young woman looking upwards on a gray background

See more

1537798865

See more

1537798865

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2125425329

Item ID: 2125425329

beauty girl portrait, young beautiful woman portrait with clean skin and long red hair, over white studio shot

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

P

PICHES KANTHAWONG