Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Beauty fashion model girl with golden make-up and body on black background. Golden body art. The golden face of a beautiful lady is touching. Artistic portrait.
Photo of couple in love in a cozy room cuddles among the New Year's garland of lanterns

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2133013201

Item ID: 2133013201

Beauty fashion model girl with golden make-up and body on black background. Golden body art. The golden face of a beautiful lady is touching. Artistic portrait.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 15808 × 5552 pixels • 52.7 × 18.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 351 pixels • 3.3 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 176 pixels • 1.7 × 0.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

SviatlanaLaza

SviatlanaLaza