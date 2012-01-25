Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Beauty face. Smiling black woman portrait. Beautiful candid real face African American girl High quality photo
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
5302 × 5879 pixels • 17.7 × 19.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
902 × 1000 pixels • 3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
451 × 500 pixels • 1.5 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG