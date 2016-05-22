Images

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder. An interesting display of lines and texture. Some see it as allergy aggravator, some as a weed or nuisance, others may appreciate it's simple, understated beauty.
Popularity score

High

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

1128150

Stock Photo ID: 1128150

Photo Formats

  • 2961 × 2048 pixels • 9.9 × 6.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 692 pixels • 3.3 × 2.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 346 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

G

Gianna Stadelmyer

