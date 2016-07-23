Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Beauty course training - leaning pedicure step by step. Training for pro nail technician, beauty expert. Practitioner training in pedicure, beauty salon, Nail Technician Instructor with her student.
Edit
Cutting toe nails by pedicure in closeup
Soft focus nurses are vaccinations to patients using the syringe.Doctor vaccinating women in hospital.Are treated by the use of sterile injectable upper arm. injection
Doctor dermatologist examines the foot on the presence of athletes foot
doctor-Podiatry with tools
Doctor vaccinating young woman on light background, closeup
Nail care. Professional hardware manicure using electric machine in beauty salon. master uses an electric machine to remove nail polish hands during manicure.

Popularity score

Medium

Usage score

Rarely used

Rising Star

This asset has some traction but few have discovered it yet.

2121437480

Item ID: 2121437480

Beauty course training - leaning pedicure step by step. Training for pro nail technician, beauty expert. Practitioner training in pedicure, beauty salon, Nail Technician Instructor with her student.

Formats

  • 6016 × 4016 pixels • 20.1 × 13.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 668 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Rodica Vasiliev

Rodica Vasiliev