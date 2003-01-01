Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Beautifully chopped vegetables with red pepper. tomatoes and cucumbers, on a wooden cutting board, for a festive table. Salad of whole and chopped vegetables. on a white wooden background. close-up.
Edit

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2134110417

Item ID: 2134110417

Beautifully chopped vegetables with red pepper. tomatoes and cucumbers, on a wooden cutting board, for a festive table. Salad of whole and chopped vegetables. on a white wooden background. close-up.

Formats

  • 5481 × 3654 pixels • 18.3 × 12.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Legran48D

Legran48D