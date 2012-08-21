Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Beautiful young woman in sports wear is holding a yoga mat and a bottle of water, looking at camera and smiling
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
5094 × 3396 pixels • 17 × 11.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG