Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Beautiful young woman sitting at dinning room table, wearing headset and having video call using laptop computer while having breakfast at home
Young woman running successful business
Couple cooking together in the kitchen at home
Happy young woman eating salad in kitchen, space for text. Healthy diet
Attractive Young Female in Jeans Shirt and Brown Pants is Creatively Dancing in the Kitchen. Sunny Modern Kitchen with Healthy Lifestyle Vibes. Happy Beautiful Girl Relaxing at Home.
Young beautiful Asian woman writing and sitting on sofa in living room.
Couple cooking together in the kitchen at home
Portrait of smiling young housewife in modern kitchen

See more

1707981283

See more

1707981283

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2128664822

Item ID: 2128664822

Beautiful young woman sitting at dinning room table, wearing headset and having video call using laptop computer while having breakfast at home

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5472 × 3648 pixels • 18.2 × 12.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Impact Photography

Impact Photography