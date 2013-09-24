Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Beautiful young woman sitting at dinning room table, having a video call using laptop computer while eating breakfast, laughing
Woman with glass of orange juice at table in kitchen. Healthy diet
asian woman with fruit in the kitchen
Young woman in the green apron cooking in the kitchen. Housewife slicing Ã¢??Ã¢??fresh salad
Young beautiful woman using mobile phone while healthy breakfast in light modern kitchen.
Young woman holding grocery shopping bag with vegetables Standi
Beautiful woman dressed in apron is cooking meal in the kitchen. Housewife slicing fresh vegan salad
Happy young housewife posing to the camera in the modern kitchen. break time. rest and relaxation concepts

See more

1196006008

See more

1196006008

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2128664798

Item ID: 2128664798

Beautiful young woman sitting at dinning room table, having a video call using laptop computer while eating breakfast, laughing

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5472 × 3648 pixels • 18.2 × 12.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Impact Photography

Impact Photography