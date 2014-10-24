Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Beautiful young woman preparing for haircut at a beauty salon. Her hairdresser looking at the camera with calm face
360 Portrait Snap Figure, Asian Business Woman Transgender wears White Suit pants black hair and acts many poses expression, studio lighting white background isolated collage group
portrait of young different nationalities teenage girls, caucasian woman and african american woman
three happy girls
Two asian business woman in office, business handshaking profile
portrait of young different nationalities teenage girls, caucasian woman and african american woman
Two young happy Asian teenage girls smiling
Two young happy Asian teenage girls smiling and patting her friend on the head

See more

1871631646

See more

1871631646

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2133797353

Item ID: 2133797353

Beautiful young woman preparing for haircut at a beauty salon. Her hairdresser looking at the camera with calm face

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4700 × 3137 pixels • 15.7 × 10.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Sklo Studio

Sklo Studio