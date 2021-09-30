Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2101166050
A beautiful young woman poses for the camera. Her earrings and necklace are made of tomatoes. She holds two large tomatoes in her hands whilst a python snake curls itself around her head.
Related keywords
animalattractivebeautifulbeautydangerousdeliciousearringeleganceelegantfashionfashion modelfemalefoodfreshfreshnessglamourhealth foodhealthyhealthy eatingjewelryjewelsjuicymodelnecklacenutritionone personorganicpeopleplantpoisonouspredatorpythonredreptileripeserpentsnaketastytomatoesveganvegetablesvegetarianveggievitaminswoman
Categories: People, Food and Drink
