Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Beautiful young woman on yoga mat at home, free space. Female in sports outfit exercising core muscles
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
4990 × 2990 pixels • 16.6 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 599 pixels • 3.3 × 2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 300 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG