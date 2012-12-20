Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Beautiful young woman holding a small Yorkshire Terrier dog and sniffing a yellow flower standing against a lilac background. Cute Ukrainian woman. White pretty girl with doggy, puppy. Pets friendly.
Portrait of a little girl with curly hair in a yellow dress and a purple shirt on a yellow background. The baby is holding a black microphone under her chin and looking down. Profile
pretty little girl in a special costume of a butterfly
young woman with flower diadem
Woman applying coloring shampoo on her hair. Female having purple washing product. Toning blonde color at home.
pretty little girl in a special costume of a butterfly
Beautiful redhead hippie chick photographed in nature near a river
young woman with flower diadem

See more

94632328

See more

94632328

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137395343

Item ID: 2137395343

Beautiful young woman holding a small Yorkshire Terrier dog and sniffing a yellow flower standing against a lilac background. Cute Ukrainian woman. White pretty girl with doggy, puppy. Pets friendly.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5066 × 3331 pixels • 16.9 × 11.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 658 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 329 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Al More

Al More