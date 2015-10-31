Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Beautiful young woman and her charming little daughter are hugging and smiling in the interior of the white kitchen. Festive atmosphere.
asian baby and mom with smile
happy family. Mother throws up mixed race baby, playing at home
asian baby and mom with smile
a happy young Caucasian woman lifts an eight-month-old baby up. mom and baby in neutral clothes
young asian mother and baby
Mom and daughter cook in the kitchen. A young woman cooks with her child in the kitchen at home. Girls in pink clothes cook pizza. Happy and cheerful mom and daughter
Woman trying food while cokking and holding a baby in her hand

See more

792037996

See more

792037996

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2127921107

Item ID: 2127921107

Beautiful young woman and her charming little daughter are hugging and smiling in the interior of the white kitchen. Festive atmosphere.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5206 × 3471 pixels • 17.4 × 11.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

yana_vinnikova

yana_vinnikova