Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2091272554
beautiful young woman with curly blond hair and bright makeup. Fashion studio shot. Retro fashion. Black and white image
Lviv, Lviv Oblast, Ukraine, 79000
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
adultattractivebeautifulbeautyblackblondblondebrightcaucasiancleancloseupcosmeticscurlyeleganceelegant womanfacefashionfemalegirlglamourgorgeoushairhairstylehumanladylifestylelightlipslong hairluxurymakeupmodelpeopleperfectpersonportraitposingprettysensualitysexysexy lipsshinesmoky makeupstudiostylevoguewhitewomanwomanlyyoung
Categories: People, Beauty/Fashion
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist