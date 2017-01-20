Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
A beautiful young woman with curls on a white background holds a cupcake with cream and berries and a plastic cup of coffee or tea in her hand. Drinking a drink with cake.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
6960 × 4640 pixels • 23.2 × 15.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG