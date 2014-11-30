Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
A beautiful young Latina woman in a white t-shirt sitting on a cement railing while looking seriously ahead on a sunny day..
Beautiful fashion woman wearing jeans, posing on the rooftop terrace
young woman with sunglasses and summer casual clothes by city fountain
Pretty woman wearing denim looking away standing on a crossroad. Vertical outdoors shot.
young girl posing in the street with notebook
Soft sunny color outdoors portrait of young pretty sensual blond girl posing outdoor with black vintage bicycle
A vertical shot of a young Hispanic female walking around the Peniscola castle in Spain
young attractive cute stylish blonde woman sitting in city street in summer fashion style white cotton dress wearing sunglasses

See more

1753317119

See more

1753317119

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2136954867

Item ID: 2136954867

A beautiful young Latina woman in a white t-shirt sitting on a cement railing while looking seriously ahead on a sunny day..

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

HC FOTOSTUDIO

HC FOTOSTUDIO