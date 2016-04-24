Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
A beautiful young girl sits alone at the window at home and is bored, she is sad, she holds a dark gray cat with bright eyes in her arms. The concept of boredom, depression in young girls.
Girl in the room with big windows
Pensive upset millennial woman look in window distance thinking of life problems or issue, thoughtful sad young female lost in thoughts pondering over solution having relationships troubles
Beauty Asian woman was reconciled by boyfriend after argument in bedroom background. Depressed and bright tone feeling. People and lifestyles concept. Making friendly again theme.
A pregnant woman and a father of a child hug a belly. Selective focus. NATURE.
Side close up view serene young woman holds hands behind head closed eyes feels placidity, tranquil girl having day nap leaning on comfortable sofa in living room, refreshment and daydreaming concept
Beautiful woman in pajamas waking up in the bedroom by the window
The businessman is unable to work, she is sick and sneezing heavily in bed.

See more

1068985925

See more

1068985925

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2131898599

Item ID: 2131898599

A beautiful young girl sits alone at the window at home and is bored, she is sad, she holds a dark gray cat with bright eyes in her arms. The concept of boredom, depression in young girls.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4448 × 2966 pixels • 14.8 × 9.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

olgaarmawir

olgaarmawir