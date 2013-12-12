Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Beautiful young girl drinks coffee from a white mug in a cafe. Fragrant drink with beautiful latteart foam. Banner for your design.
Young business woman talking on the phone in coffee shop.
Caucasian woman dressed in beige sweater sitting on bed and holding fresh morning coffee.
Woman working on laptop and drinking tea
Asian young female holding a cup of coffee and using mobile phone in modern coffee shop or coworking space beside window mirror, technology smart mobile and hipster lifestyle, entrepreneur concept
Close-up of the hands of a woman holding a white cup of coffee and a sweet donut as a tasty breakfast in the morning at home.
Cheerful young woman having tea with cake at the cafe outdoors
Beautiful young woman drinking tea while listening to music at home

See more

1489677950

See more

1489677950

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2138008993

Item ID: 2138008993

Beautiful young girl drinks coffee from a white mug in a cafe. Fragrant drink with beautiful latteart foam. Banner for your design.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4217 × 1406 pixels • 14.1 × 4.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 333 pixels • 3.3 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 167 pixels • 1.7 × 0.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Kaplitskaia Love

Kaplitskaia Love