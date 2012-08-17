Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Beautiful Young Freelancer Woman Using Laptop Computer Sitting At Cafe Table. Happy Smiling Girl Working Online Or Studying And Learning While Using Notebook. Freelance Work, Business People Concept
Businesswoman in meeting room writing on agenda
Asian woman working on laptop at home or in cafe. Young lady in bright yellow jumper sitting at desk typing on computer. Business oriental female in front of window
Portrait of female college student searching information on smartphone and write it down in notebook
young businesswoman working with mobile laptop and documentsin office, business concept
modern businesswoman discussing in meeting room, business concept
Young Asian female entrepreneur working online with a laptop while sitting alone at her dining table at home
female talking on the phone and hand holding a cup

See more

462397132

See more

462397132

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2126587148

Item ID: 2126587148

Beautiful Young Freelancer Woman Using Laptop Computer Sitting At Cafe Table. Happy Smiling Girl Working Online Or Studying And Learning While Using Notebook. Freelance Work, Business People Concept

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

PaeGAG

PaeGAG