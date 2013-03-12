Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Beautiful young female legs in beige high-heeled shoes, a black long dress and a beige jacket. Open autumn and spring outfit with heeled shoes
Pin-up photographer girl
A little boy with glasses looks through a large reflex telescope.
Studio shot of young Asian man against white background
Photographer girl shooting images. Attractive fashionable blonde woman taking photos with camera blue background
Man and woman teaching online yoga classes
Beautiful brunette girl in a jacket and jeans on a white background at the tripod with an old vintage movie camera
A little boy with glasses stands at a large reflex telescope in a chair.

See more

1641713500

See more

1641713500

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2131988937

Item ID: 2131988937

Beautiful young female legs in beige high-heeled shoes, a black long dress and a beige jacket. Open autumn and spring outfit with heeled shoes

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3606 × 5409 pixels • 12 × 18 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Dmitry Tkachuk

Dmitry Tkachuk