Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
A beautiful young couple of woman with long shiny silky hair and man with blonde curly hair with comb. Man brushing curly hair, women combing straight hair.
Under Eye Masks For Puffiness, Lines, Dark Circles.Eye patches.
working mother leaving a baby at home with a babysitter
Young woman and attractive man sitting on sofa and cutting claws or trimming nails to their cat
Portrait of little girl refusing drinking medicines given by mother
woman and mature mother having conflict on sofa in home
Makeup artist puts makeup on girl model. Brush applies shadows, concealer. beautiful girl model, portrait. Nude colors in makeup. wedding, evening makeup.
beautiful curly blonde takes care of her hair.Beautiful woman thinking about hair. Dry hair treatment, moisturizing, therapy

See more

414254659

See more

414254659

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2136742271

Item ID: 2136742271

A beautiful young couple of woman with long shiny silky hair and man with blonde curly hair with comb. Man brushing curly hair, women combing straight hair.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5410 × 3606 pixels • 18 × 12 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

V

Volodymyr TVERDOKHLIB