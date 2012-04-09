Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Beautiful young black woman on the sunset beach. Selective focus, artificial film grain effect
The beautiful blonde bride on a walk by the sea
Woman at Beach in white dress
Woman at Beach in White Dress
Woman at Beach in white dress
Woman at Beach in White Dress
Caucasian brunette woman in white dress on sand dunes in desert
Woman on a hill in the desert at sunset, Qatar

See more

1883818021

See more

1883818021

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2138019071

Item ID: 2138019071

Beautiful young black woman on the sunset beach. Selective focus, artificial film grain effect

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4016 × 6016 pixels • 13.4 × 20.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 668 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Irina Eller

Irina Eller