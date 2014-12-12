Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Beautiful young Asian woman using a laptop and smartphone smiling while working indoors at home
Portrait of a woman sitting at table using laptop
Adult woman working with digital tablet and pen.
Man works in the workplace with documents and and drinks coffee in an eco cafe with plants
Woman reading letter at wooden table in room
Portrait of a beautiful young woman working
Pretty mature businesswoman with headphones having coffee break in lovely cafe: she sitting at table and looking out window dreamily, portrait shot
the business woman reading the diary, dressed in a gray suit poses in front of a white wall

See more

1115874623

See more

1115874623

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137944865

Item ID: 2137944865

Beautiful young Asian woman using a laptop and smartphone smiling while working indoors at home

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4480 × 6720 pixels • 14.9 × 22.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

David Gyung

David Gyung