Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Beautiful Young Asian woman lifting hands up to show off clean and hygienic armpits or underarms on white background, Smooth armpit cleanliness and protection concept.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
3937 × 5906 pixels • 13.1 × 19.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG