Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Beautiful young asian woman with clean fresh skin on white background, Face care, Facial treatment, Cosmetology, beauty and spa, Asian women portrait.
Beauty asian women portrait face with skin care healthy and skin.
Beautiful young asian woman with clean fresh skin on white background, Face care, Facial treatment, Cosmetology, beauty and spa, Asian women portrait
Beauty asian women touching soft chinskin close up face beauty .
Beauty asian women portrait face with natural skin and skin care healthy hair and skin close up face beauty portrait.Beauty Concept.
Beauty asian women portrait face with skin care healthy and skin.
Beauty asian women touching soft chinskin close up face beauty .
Beauty asian women portrait face with skin care healthy and skin.

See more

1763342363

See more

1763342363

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2127789437

Item ID: 2127789437

Beautiful young asian woman with clean fresh skin on white background, Face care, Facial treatment, Cosmetology, beauty and spa, Asian women portrait.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5906 × 3938 pixels • 19.7 × 13.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Kitthanes

Kitthanes