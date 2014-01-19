Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Beautiful young asian woman with clean fresh skin on white background, Face care, Facial treatment, Cosmetology, beauty and spa, Asian women portrait.
Beauty woman clean skin natural make up beautiful female young spa model girl isolated on white
Portrait beautiful young asian woman clean fresh bare skin concept. Asian girl beauty face skincare and health wellness, Facial treatment, Perfect skin, Natural make up, on white background.
Beautiful Young Asian Woman with Clean Fresh Skin isolate on white background. Spa, Face care, Facial treatment, Beauty and Cosmetics concept. Cream on face, finger touch, smile.
attractive asian woman beauty image isolated on white background
Beautiful young Asian woman touching soft cheek and smile with clean and fresh skin. Happiness and cheerful with, on white background, Beauty and Cosmetics Concept,
Beautiful Young Woman with Clean Fresh Skin touch own face . Facial treatment .
Beautiful Asian woman touching soft cheek smile with clean and fresh skin Happiness and cheerful with positive emotional,isolated on white background,Beauty and Cosmetics Concept,

See more

1534767533

See more

1534767533

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2127241838

Item ID: 2127241838

Beautiful young asian woman with clean fresh skin on white background, Face care, Facial treatment, Cosmetology, beauty and spa, Asian women portrait.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5906 × 3937 pixels • 19.7 × 13.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Kitthanes

Kitthanes