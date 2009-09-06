Images

Beautiful young asian woman with clean fresh skin on white background, Face care, Facial treatment, Cosmetology, beauty and spa, Asian women portrait.
Happy beautiful asian girl with the fresh skin in grey colour background. Expressive facial expressions. Cosmetology and Spa concept.
Beautiful Young Asian Woman with Clean Fresh Skin. Face care, Facial treatment, Cosmetology, beauty and healthy skin and cosmetic concept, woman beauty skin isolated on white background.
Portrait of a beautiful female model on white background
Beautiful Young asian Woman with Clean Fresh Skin, on white background, Face care, Facial treatment. Cosmetology, beauty and spa. Asian women portrait
Girl portrait with beautiful black long hair on white background
Closeup beautiful young Asian woman with healthy skin natural makeup, clean fresh skin and stripes of facial cream on cheek isolated on white. Beauty Spa and Cosmetology, Youth and Skin Care Concept
attractive woman applying face cream and looking at camera isolated on white

Item ID: 2127192350

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

  • 5906 × 3937 pixels • 19.7 × 13.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Kitthanes

Kitthanes