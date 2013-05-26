Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Beautiful young asian woman with clean fresh skin on white background, Face care, Facial treatment, Cosmetology, beauty and spa, Asian women portrait.
Beautiful Young Asian Woman with Clean Fresh Skin. Face care, Facial treatment, Cosmetology, beauty and healthy skin and cosmetic concept, woman beauty skin isolated on white background.
Young woman touching her face isolated on white background
Beautiful young asian woman with clean fresh skin on white background, Face care, Facial treatment, Cosmetology, beauty and spa, Asian women portrait.
Beautiful young asian woman with clean fresh skin on white background, Face care, Facial treatment, Cosmetology, beauty and spa, Asian women portrait.
Beautiful young asian woman with clean fresh skin on white background, Face care, Facial treatment, Cosmetology, beauty and spa, Asian women portrait
Attractive young Asian woman with perfect facial skin smiling and showing clean and fresh skin for body care isolated on white background with copy space ,beauty spa and clinic concept.
beauty woman asia and have white skin charm

See more

1151662421

See more

1151662421

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2127192338

Item ID: 2127192338

Beautiful young asian woman with clean fresh skin on white background, Face care, Facial treatment, Cosmetology, beauty and spa, Asian women portrait.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5906 × 3937 pixels • 19.7 × 13.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Kitthanes

Kitthanes