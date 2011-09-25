Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Beautiful young asian woman with clean fresh skin on white background, Face care, Facial treatment, Cosmetology, beauty and spa, Asian women portrait.
Armpit woman healthy skin hand up close up depilation concept
Armpit woman hand up clean skin depilation concept
Armpit woman hand up clean skin depilation concept
Armpit woman hand up deodorant care depilation concept
Beautiful Young Adult Woman with Clean Fresh Skin Portrait. Facial treatment . Cosmetology , beauty and spa female model
Beautiful young woman holding her arms up and showing clean underarms. Armpit's care. Armpit epilation, hair removal, perfect skin.
Armpit woman depilation concept clean body

See more

1287057229

See more

1287057229

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2127192329

Item ID: 2127192329

Beautiful young asian woman with clean fresh skin on white background, Face care, Facial treatment, Cosmetology, beauty and spa, Asian women portrait.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5906 × 3937 pixels • 19.7 × 13.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Kitthanes

Kitthanes