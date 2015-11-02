Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Beautiful young asian woman with clean fresh skin on beige background, Face care, Facial treatment, Cosmetology, beauty and spa, Asian women portrait.
Portrait beautiful young asian woman with beauty spa cosmetic makeup concept on color isolated background
Portrait beautiful young asian woman with beauty spa cosmetic makeup concept on color isolated background
Proposing a product. Beautiful spa woman showing empty copy space on the open hand palm
Beautiful young woman with healthy skin on color background
Beautiful young woman with silky skin applying face cream or cosmetic highlighter on brown studio background. Millennial lady using natural cosmetic product, taking care of her appearance
Portrait of beautiful female model on white background
Proposing a product. Beautiful spa woman showing empty copy space on the open hand palm

See more

705695722

See more

705695722

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2126711996

Item ID: 2126711996

Beautiful young asian woman with clean fresh skin on beige background, Face care, Facial treatment, Cosmetology, beauty and spa, Asian women portrait.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5906 × 3937 pixels • 19.7 × 13.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Kitthanes

Kitthanes