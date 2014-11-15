Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Beautiful young asian woman with clean fresh skin on white background, Face care, Facial treatment, Cosmetology, beauty and spa, Asian women portrait.
Portrait of young beautiful woman wearing bath towel around body after shower isolated on white background. Female skincare beauty concept
Young woman looking away after applying face cream to cheeks as part of morning routine, isolated on white background
Beauty woman face with brown eyes looking at camera, isolated on white background. Beautiful model girl with perfect clean fresh skin. Skin care treatment or cosmetic ads
Beautiful woman looking away after applying face cream to cheeks as part of morning routine, isolated on white background
Beauty woman face with brown eyes and hair looking at camera, isolated on white background. Beautiful model with perfect clean fresh skin
Portrait of a beautiful female model on white background
Young beautiful woman with brown eyes standing with naked shoulders, concept of female skin care and beauty, isolated on white

See more

1849964254

See more

1849964254

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2126711978

Item ID: 2126711978

Beautiful young asian woman with clean fresh skin on white background, Face care, Facial treatment, Cosmetology, beauty and spa, Asian women portrait.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5906 × 3938 pixels • 19.7 × 13.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Kitthanes

Kitthanes