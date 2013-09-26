Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Beautiful young asian woman with clean fresh skin on white background, Face care, Facial treatment, Cosmetology, beauty and spa, Asian women portrait.
Beautiful Skin care woman Face smile to you isolated on white background. asian Beauty
close up young smiling beauty face
Beautiful smiling woman with clean skin, natural make-up, and white teeth on white background
closeup smiling young woman face isolated on white
Healthy skin woman beautiful face beauty skin closeup cosmetic concept
Beautiful woman cares for the skin face - posing at studio isolated on white with clipping path,asian Beauty.
Beautiful woman cares for the skin face - posing at studio isolated on white with clipping path,asian Beauty.

See more

290438198

See more

290438198

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2126711969

Item ID: 2126711969

Beautiful young asian woman with clean fresh skin on white background, Face care, Facial treatment, Cosmetology, beauty and spa, Asian women portrait.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5906 × 3937 pixels • 19.7 × 13.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Kitthanes

Kitthanes